MENU
23
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Charleston police officers show shoplifter unexpected kindness

by Kalea Gunderson

After catching a young shoplifter on Charleston’s west side Saturday night, two police officers decided to show that young man unexpected kindness this holiday. (WCHS/WVAH)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH) — 

After catching a young shoplifter on Charleston’s west side Saturday night, two police officers decided to show that young man unexpected kindness this holiday.

Charleston Police officers, Brandon Rinehart and James Smith were out on patrol Saturday night and stopped by the Patrick St. K-Mart on Charleston’s west side in response to a shoplifting.

"He noticed the individual with a backpack so he got out, chased him down,” Smith said.

It was a 15-year-old boy, and to their surprise the only things he stole was a teddy bear and a stocking. He told police he wanted to give it to his sister for Christmas.

"We deal with people stealing beer, cigarettes… It's a whole lot different when you're stealing something for your little sister,” Rinehart said.

The young man headed back to K-Mart with the officers, returned the items and apologized to the loss prevention department.

"I looked at Rinehart, and I was like 'think we should buy it for him?’ and he was like ‘yeah let's do it’," Smith said.

Smith said they could tell the kid's choice to steal, while wrong, was coming from a caring place.

"We deal with so many people, we could tell genuineness and where it came from, from him. We could tell he was just a kid, lost, he didn't have anyone to support him, so we figured we'd do it,” Smith said.

Trending

1
 

Tractor-trailer carrying beer overturned in Lincoln County

Tractor-trailer carrying beer overturned in Lincoln County
2
 

Police say two homes hit after gunfire rings out on Charleston's West Side

Police say two homes hit after gunfire rings out on Charleston's West Side
3
 

Woman stunned to find electric bill listed as $284 billion

Woman stunned to find electric bill listed as $284 billion
4
 

Court documents: Man struck pregnant girlfriend, injected her with drugs

Court documents: Man struck pregnant girlfriend, injected her with drugs
5
 

Kanawha County deputies say runaway teenage girl found safe

Kanawha County deputies say runaway teenage girl found safe

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WCHS

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Tractor-trailer carrying beer overturned in Lincoln County

Tractor-trailer carrying beer overturned in Lincoln County
2

Police say two homes hit after gunfire rings out on Charleston's West Side

Police say two homes hit after gunfire rings out on Charleston's West Side
3

Woman stunned to find electric bill listed as $284 billion

Woman stunned to find electric bill listed as $284 billion
4

Court documents: Man struck pregnant girlfriend, injected her with drugs

Court documents: Man struck pregnant girlfriend, injected her with drugs
5

Kanawha County deputies say runaway teenage girl found safe

Kanawha County deputies say runaway teenage girl found safe
6

Keep these things in mind when temperatures drop this winter

Keep these things in mind when temperatures drop this winter
7

Detroit man charged after drug arrest in Ashland, Ky.

Detroit man charged after drug arrest in Ashland, Ky.
8

Charleston police officers show shoplifter unexpected kindness

Charleston police officers show shoplifter unexpected kindness
9

St. Albans man arrested after drugs, scales, cash found in vehicle on Christmas

St. Albans man arrested after drugs, scales, cash found in vehicle on Christmas
10

'This doesn't make sense': Family alarmed after dad vanishes

'This doesn't make sense': Family alarmed after dad vanishes